Goodwill donates 400 scrubs to local Asante hospitals

MEDFORD, Ore. — Although its stores are currently closed, Goodwill was able to help out a fellow non-profit during the pandemic.
This week, Goodwill says it was contacted by Asante Three Rivers Medical Center to see if it had any extra personal protective equipment to donate.
After searching through its merchandise, Goodwill says it was able to donate 400 items to health care workers on the front lines.
“Those scrubs help the Asante health care providers not have to wear their own,” said Julie Fletcher, director of marketing for Goodwill. “And to shield their families from bringing home potentially infectious material on their clothing.”
The scrubs came from all of Goodwill’s 8 southern Oregon stores.
They were delivered to Asante’s three hospitals in Ashland, Medford, and Grants Pass.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.