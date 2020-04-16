Suspect arrested after Canyonville standoff

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A man was arrested after a standoff with police in Canyonville.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday morning, there were several reports of gunfire in the 400 block of Southwest Fourth Place, alongside I-5 Exit 98.
Multiple law enforcement agencies came to the scene, with residents asked to shelter in place as officers tried to negotiate with a man barricaded in a home with a rifle and a handgun. That man was later identified as 23-year-old Cedar Cascade Higgs.
At about 3:45 p.m., Higgs surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, disorderly conduct, and reckless endangering.
Detectives believe Higgs fired at least 20 rounds during the incident.