Google announces thousands of job cuts

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (NBC) – Google has announced it is cutting 12,000 jobs from its workforce.

The tech giant’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, sent an email to employees Friday confirming the move saying the layoff inside the U.S. would begin immediately.

Google is offering employees 16 weeks of severance pay plus two weeks for each additional year they’ve been with the company.

Friday’s move is in line with other big tech companies that have announced layoffs recently amid fears of upcoming financial difficulties.

CNBC reported Wednesday that Google was deferring a portion of employees’ year-end bonus checks until March or April of this year.

On Thursday, Amazon began laying off 18,000 employees while Microsoft announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs from its workforce.