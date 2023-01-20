Man who set fire to a Grants Pass elementary school arrested, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect who allegedly set fire to a Josephine County school was arrested Friday morning.

At about 1:40 a.m. on January 14, a fire alarm went off at Lincoln Elementary School in Grants Pass.

Police said the first officer that arrived found four outdoor propane heaters active and set on high. Two of them were reportedly against a wooden wall of the school and caused the wood to ignite.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, the officer was able to extinguish the flames, preventing further damage.

GPPD said surveillance footage showed 28-year-old Quest Kellen Cougar Vanlohuizen moving the heaters and igniting them near the wall. He fled the scene before first responders arrived.

On the morning of January 20, Vanlohuizen was spotted at the Josephine County Courthouse and arrested.

Vanlohuizen was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for reckless burning, criminal mischief, and theft.

Officers said, “The Grants Pass Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in this case and encourage anyone seeing suspicious persons at our schools during late night hours to contact the police department.”