Gospel Rescue Mission fundraising for affordable senior housing

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The ‘Gospel Rescue Mission’ in Grants Pass is working towards getting 15 seniors out of homelessness and into a new affordable housing complex.

The mission is hoping to raise all of the funding by the end of 2024.

The Gospel Rescue Mission’s Executive Director Brian Bouteller said, “right now, everything that we’re seeing is a green light.”

The Mission is looking to turn a piece of property on Foundry Street into affordable housing for 15 seniors.

The Mission is still working on the design and permitting process, as well as fundraising for the $1.5 million project.

It said an anonymous foundation will match up to $750,000 to help it reach its goal.

“We’ve got a civil engineer that we’re working with and we’re starting to talk about ‘is this even possible?’ and everything so far has been a lot of thumbs up,” Bouteller said.

Bouteller said they will require the residents to be sober and participate in the Gospel Mission’s programs.

He said they want to create housing for seniors, because they face more challenges than other age groups.

Bouteller said, “the idea that for $1.5 million, you could take 15 people that are on our streets right now and get them off, and get them off for the rest of their lives potentially.”

Bouteller said they have already started working with the Grants Pass City Council on the project.

He hopes that the housing project will be a success and that they can duplicate it in other communities.

“It might be something we can build more of, but even if we don’t do it, if someone else says, ‘we like that idea.’ just like we saw what they were doing in emerald village in euegene. Maybe they’ll come down and say, ‘we can do the same thing,'” Bouteller said.

The Gospel Rescue Mission is holding an informational meeting on ‘MissionView Village’ on the 17th at 4 p.m.

