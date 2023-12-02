Jackson County Fair Board rescinds Expo manager candidate

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Fair Board has rescinded its offer to an Expo manager candidate.

It announced her hire just before Thanksgiving.

According to the Fair Board last week, Pamela J. Fyock was going to be the new manager of the Jackson County Expo.

She has worked in the fairgrounds industry, including the California State Fair, Sacramento County fair and more.

But Fyock’s experience came with some controversy.

According to the Visalia Times Delta, she was let go from leading the Sacramento County Fair last year after state auditors found she had improperly reimbursed herself thousands in expenses.

When we asked the Fair Board about that history early this week, they said they weren’t worried about a repeat in those issues.

The Fair Board says the county has strict oversight on finances, through the County Finance Department.

J.B. Dimick said,

“Our County Treasurer handles all the finances of the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Exposition Park and I’m not saying that from a standpoint of, you know, ‘that’s okay, that’s justification.’ We did vet her, but I want to assure the public, we have the control measures in place.”

The board said that Fyock’s history was a result of a compliance issue, with following proper paperwork, rather than a financial one.

We reached out to the Board today for more information on their decision, but they declined an interview request.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.