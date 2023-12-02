New transit hub in downtown Grants Pass aims to reduce traffic

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Josephine County transit is opening a new hub for buses, that hopes to reduce traffic in downtown Grants Pass.

The new transit hub is on NW 5th Street between D and E streets.

The hub officially opened in late October, but Josephine County Transit only began using it late last month.

The old transit hub was located by the Josephine County Courthouse on 6th Street.

Transit officials said they are already receiving positive feedback about the new hub.

“It’s just an opportunity for transit to have a bigger presence in downtown Grants Pass,” Transit Manager Scott Chancey said, “I hope that it’s a good partnership between us and the community, I know that’s going to happen.”

Chancey said the new hub is much more organized and safer than the old location.

He said the transit hub will have routes that go around Grants Pass, as well as routes that go to Medford, Wolf Creek and other cities around the Rogue Valley.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.