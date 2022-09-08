Gov. Brown meets with state leaders to discuss wildfire risks in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown spoke today to give an update on the wildfire situation in Oregon.

Brown was joined by leaders from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Office of Emergency Management and more.

State leaders are concerned about current fire conditions with dry, windy and warm weather across the state.

Recent lightning storms caused several fires across Southern Oregon and other parts of the state.

The governor said the next 24 to 72 hours will be critical and urges people to have a plan in place.

“Our goal for today to encourage Oregonians to continue to be prepared and have a plan in place,” Brown said. “Obviously to do anything they can to prevent human caused fires, each one of us can make a difference.”

She says there is a possibility of public safety power shut-offs to mitigate potential fire risks.

It’s expected there will be an increased number of power outages over the next several days because of the weather.