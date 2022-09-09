Investigation into stolen tractor leads to illegal cannabis grow

GOLD HILL, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office made a discovery while investigating a report of a stolen tractor on Friday in Gold Hill.

Patrol deputies found water being diverted to a neighboring illegal cannabis grow.

It happened on the 2900 block of Birdseye Creek Road Friday morning.

Police say around 1,600 gallons of water, a tractor, and a trailer were stolen from the suspect’s elderly neighbor.

46-year-old Joseph Allen Hope and 38-year-old Christopher Gene Lindsey were arrested on charges of first and second degree burglary, unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item, among other charges.

They were also issued citations totaling in $4,000.