Investigation into stolen tractor leads to illegal cannabis grow

Posted by Ethan McReynolds September 9, 2022

GOLD HILL, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office made a discovery while investigating a report of a stolen tractor on Friday in Gold Hill.

Patrol deputies found water being diverted to a neighboring illegal cannabis grow.

It happened on the 2900 block of Birdseye Creek Road Friday morning.

Police say around 1,600 gallons of water, a tractor, and a trailer were stolen from the suspect’s elderly neighbor.

46-year-old Joseph Allen Hope and 38-year-old Christopher Gene Lindsey were arrested on charges of first and second degree burglary, unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item, among other charges.

They were also issued citations totaling in $4,000.

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Skip to content