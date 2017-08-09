Gov. Kate Brown to veto funds for three Medford projects

Salem, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced she intends to veto portions of a bill that provide funds to two Medford projects.
Last session, the Oregon State Legislature passed House Bill 5006, which determines the amount of money authorized for financial agreements.
On August 8, Governor Brown said she will veto appropriations in the bill for the Holly Theatre, Harry and David Baseball Park and the Bradshaw Drop Irrigation Project.
The Holly Theatre was set to receive $1 million out of the state’s general fund.
$750,000 was to be set aside for improvements at the Harry and David Baseball Park.
Nearly $1.9 million was to be appropriated to the Bradshaw Drop Irrigation Canal project.
A $250,000 appropriation to Medford’s Vietnam Wall Replica project will apparently remain.
In addition to the southern Oregon projects, Gov. Brown said she’ll veto a $2,050,587 transportation improvement project in Portland.
Gov. Brown’s office did not say where the money will be spent instead, but Brown was quoted as saying, “The cornerstone of all negotiations whether they occur in a public or private arena, is the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. I believe that each of these projects should be considered during the 2018 session to be evaluated on their merits.”