Gov. Kotek signs new homeless bills, local organizations distribute funding

SALEM, Ore.– Governor Tina Kotek signed a handful of bills Thursday, aimed at addressing homelessness.

Meanwhile, organizations in the Rogue Valley are still distributing the money from the governor’s homeless state of emergency.

Senate Bill 5511 includes over $100 million to extend shelter and rehousing services from the governor’s state of emergency.

The City of Medford hopes the state will continue to fund the housing services it needs.

Medford received $8.8 million in total from the homeless state of emergency.

The Medford City Council approved a contract with Access to help build the new urban campground in West Medford.

The city council will also vote on a contract to add 15 beds to the Kelly Shelter next week.

Deputy City Manager Kelly Madding said, “they key is really that long term, sustainable operations funding for those non profits and I’m hopeful that the governor and the legislature will keep that funding coming.”

Madding said the state of emergency requires the city to increase shelter beds by at least 67.

She said they plan to add 75 beds between the Kelly Shelter and the new urban campground.

Madding told NBC5 they want to move everyone to the new campground on West McAndrews by December 1st.

Rogue Retreat said they plan to open the campground in October.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.