Rogue Valleys first psilocybin service center begins seeing clients

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Rogue Valley’s first psilocybin service center started seeing clients this week.

Satya Therapeutics CEO said they may be the first in the state to begin treatments.

The Ashland service center says its already seen eight clients this week for a variety of treatments, including anxiety and addiction.

CEO Andreas Met said people from around the country are already scheduling appointments.

Met said, “I’ve seen in the past week at least 1 person completely lose lifelong anxiety. This is not a medical program, this is a service and it really depends on the intention of the person.”

Met said they have a patient coming in for treatment next week after they were diagnosed with a terminal illness.

He said there are studies that show around 30% of psilocybin patients lose their fear of death.

