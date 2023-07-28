On August 1, 2023, KOBI-TV/NBC5 turns 70! On August 1, 1953, William B. Smullin signed KOBI-TV/NBC5 on the air. It was the first VHF TV station in Oregon, and it remains one of the very few TV stations in the country that is still locally owned and operated.

To celebrate KOBI-TV/NBC5’s 70 years on the air, NBC5 News will air a special series featuring KOBI-TV alums who are broadcast pioneers and who have contributed to KOBI-TV’s success.

Patsy Smullin Presents: KOBI-TV Turns 70 premiers Monday, July 31st, 2023.

The series will include interviews with Dr. Robin Miller, host of NBC5’s Docs on Call for over two decades, and Jerry Allen, former KOBI-TV Sports Director who has been voice of the Oregon Ducks for 36 years. These broadcast pioneers will reveal never before heard, behind-the-scene stories about their history with KOBI-TV.

KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise said, “There is no better way to celebrate KOBI TV’s 70th birthday than our President and Owner, Patsy Smullin, interviewing people that are part of the fabric of KOBI TV’s existence. I am sure our viewers and our partners will enjoy hearing stories that define the legacy that 70 years of broadcasting has brought to Southern Oregon and Northern California.”

For more information, please contact Bob Wise at [email protected] or 541-779-5555.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.