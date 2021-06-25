Government report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena released

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. government released its highly anticipated intelligence report Friday about “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena,” or “UAP,” and we learned what’s commonly referred to as UFOs are still very much a mystery.
The government reported it cannot explain 143 of 144 cases of unidentified flying objects spotted by military planes. One sighting turned out to be a large, deflating balloon. The others remain unexplained.
There were 18 cases of unusual patterns of movement but the report said more analysis is needed to determine if those sightings represent “breakthrough” technology.
Officials who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity said there were no clear indications the sightings could be linked to alien life.