Small new fire in Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest

PROSPECT, Ore. – A new fire is burning in the Rogue-River Siskiyou National Forest. It started on Huckleberry Mountain in the High Cascades Ranger District.

Crews, engines, a heavy helicopter, and an air attack platform are currently on the scene. It’s about 1-acre.

The cause is under investigation, but the forest says the area saw lightning earlier this week.

This is an ongoing situation, NBC5 News will update you on the latest information on the fire.

