Small new fire in Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest

PROSPECT, Ore. – A new fire is burning in the Rogue-River Siskiyou National Forest. It started on Huckleberry Mountain in the High Cascades Ranger District.
Crews, engines, a heavy helicopter, and an air attack platform are currently on the scene. It’s about 1-acre.
The cause is under investigation, but the forest says the area saw lightning earlier this week.
This is an ongoing situation, NBC5 News will update you on the latest information on the fire.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]