Governor Brown discusses state’s expectations ahead of fire season

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown held a press conference Monday to let the public know what the state expects ahead of this fire season.

She said the state is investing in more seasonal firefighters and additional aviation assets.

However, Governor Brown said as drought persists, so does the significant risk for wildfire, particularly in Southern Oregon, up through Central Oregon, and into parts of the Columbia Gorge and Eastern Oregon.

The governor said in part, “Let me give it to you straight. We are seeing conditions in place that indicate another challenging fire season ahead. Though many of us have experienced lots of rain recently, in May parts of the state we’re already seeing mega-drought with even worse drought conditions expected to continue.”

Governor Brown has already declared drought in 15 Oregon counties including Jackson, Douglas, and Klamath.

That’s the most she’s ever declared at this point in the year during her tenure as governor.

She said to be smart this summer, as some of the worst fires are human-caused.

Governor Brown encourages you to make a plan with your family and sign up for local alerts at http://www.oralert.gov