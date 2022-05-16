Invasive craysfish found in Southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. – A species of crayfish that’s considered invasive in Oregon has been found in the Ashland canal.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said “northern crayfish” are non-native to the state and are much more aggressive than Oregon’s “signal crayfish,” and present a threat to that species.

According to ODFW, northern crayfish were recently found in the Ashland canal, marking the first time this non-native species has been found in the wild in Oregon.

ODFW’s Invasive Species Coordinator Rick Boatner and his team will start surveying selected areas of the canal starting above Emigrant Reservoir to Lithia Park in an attempt to trap as many northern crayfish as possible. If the species is established, they are most likely here to stay and will continue to spread into the Rogue River Basin, wildlife experts said.

If anyone knows about a crayfish release in the Ashland area, they’re asked to call Boatner at 503-947-6308.

People are encouraged to report invasive fish and wildlife to https://oregoninvasiveshotline.org/