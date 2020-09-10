Governor Brown holds another wildfire press briefing
Local News Politics Regional Top Stories September 10, 2020
WATCH: Oregon Governor Kate Brown will hold another press conference addressing the state’s wildfire response at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10. She’ll be joined by Mariana Ruiz-Temple, Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal at the Office of the State Fire Marshal; Doug Grafe, Chief of Fire Protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry; Andrew Phelps, Director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management; Adjutant General Stencel; and Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section Manager at the Oregon Health Authority.
Leave a Comment: