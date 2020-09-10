FEMA funds approved to help pay for Almeda Fire response

BOTHELL, Wash. – The federal government has allowed federal funds to be released to help pay for fighting the Almeda Fire.
The Almeda Fire, also referred to as the Glendower Fire, started Tuesday in a north Ashland neighborhood near the Ashland ponds and dog park. It quickly spread, due in part to high winds, northward up the Bear Creek Greenway, destroying homes and structures in Talent, Phoenix, and parts of south Medford before winds finally calmed in the late evening, causing the fire to slowly expand north and northwest toward Culver Road. The City of Ashland remained largely unaffected.
On Wednesday afternoon, Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 10 Administrator Mike O’Hare approved Oregon’s request for federal aid to help with the firefighting cost of the Almeda Fire.
According to FEMA, the Almeda Fire burned an estimated 600 homes, covered more than 3,000 acres of land, and was 0% contained at the time of Oregon’s request for assistance.
Additional funds have been provided to mitigate hazards created in the wake of the fire.