Governor Kate Brown signs bill to keep guns from stalkers and abuse

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) – Oregon will close a loophole in state law that allowed domestic abusers to illegally hold on to their firearms. Gov. Kate Brown signed a measure Tuesday that threatens further penalties to domestic abusers who refuse to turn over their firearms following a court order. It strengthens a 2015 law meant to keep guns from those with convictions for domestic violence or stalking.
July 25, 2019