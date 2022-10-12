Governor Kate Brown to promote trade in Japan & South Korea

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown is heading to Asia for Oregon’s first trade mission to the continent since 2019.

The governor announced Wednesday she’ll travel to South Korea and Japan for a diplomatic journey that will last about 12 days.

“While many states are seeking to expand trade opportunities as Asia begins to fully reopen, we know that Oregon’s businesses, products, and tourism opportunities are second to none. Oregon has strong relationships in South Korea and Japan that have been built on decades of trade and the shared values of economic growth, environmental stewardship, and a desire for a better tomorrow,” said Governor Kate Brown. “As we celebrate these partnerships and the successes they’ve brought in growing Oregon’s exports and expanding business development in our state, we are planting the seeds of the future for the next chapter in our economy’s growth.”

Governor Brown’s delegation includes private and public sector leaders, representatives from Business Oregon, the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Travel Oregon, the University of Oregon, and the Port of Portland.

If all goes to plan, she’ll depart the United States Friday.