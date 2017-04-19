Governor Kate Brown visits schools, community groups in Jackson Co.

She began her trip at Eagle Point High School, where career technical education courses are preparing students for the future.
“I think it sets us up pretty good for success,” sophomore, Justin Pugh says, “because it gives you a lot of opportunities to do what you want.”
Students met with Governor Brown Tuesday morning as she toured the high school’s manufacturing certificate program and the career technical education lab.
“It’s really exciting to see the variety of classes the students have access to and the commitment and the partnerships and the relationships,” Governor Kate Brown says.
The governor is placing high priority on making sure all young Oregonians have access to a great education, vying for smaller class sizes and affordable college opportunities. After that, she wants to ensure they have jobs.
New numbers released this week show Oregon’s 3.8% unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been, since records began in 1976. According to the local employment office, it’s progress, but there are still thousands without work.
“Of course not everyone that’s looking for a job has a job,” regional economist Guy Tauer says, “we still have -even with those low rates- 85,000 people estimated unemployed in Oregon.”
Rural areas of the state have been slower to catch up, but the governor says by investing in infrastructure, small businesses and workforce development, it can.
“Every business I go to says they struggle to find qualified workers,” Governor Brown says, “I want to make sure that every Oregon high school student has access to career and technical ed, the hands on learning experiences are absolutely key.”
The governor will wrap up her visit with the Medford Rogue Rotary Wednesday afternoon. Brown is expected to lay out her legislative priorities in education, health care, and jobs during her presentation.
To see more from Governor Kate Brown, check out Tuesday’s 5 on 5 feature interview.