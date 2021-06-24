Governor Newsom will face recall election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC) – California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom will face a recall election.
State officials confirmed Wednesday that a recall election will proceed after confirming enough valid signatures had been collected to proceed with an election.
The recall drive has been fueled by anger over the restrictions Newsom put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Newsom’s recall election will mark the second time in California’s history that a recall effort triggered a ballot.
The California Department of Finance will now be tasked with estimating the costs of the recall election, both as a special election or if it is part of the next regularly scheduled election.