Oregon Senate approves expansion to state voting system

SALEM, Ore. – Today, the Oregon Senate passed House Bill 3291 which ensures more voters voices are heard in elections. The bill makes it so that ballots postmarked on or before Election Day are accepted and counted, giving Oregonians an opportunity to fully participate in the democratic process.
House Bill 3291 requires ballots returned by mail to have postal indicator showing ballot was mailed no later than the date of election and received by the county clerk no later than seven days after the date of election. The bill moves quarterly election dates from third Tuesday in September to fourth Tuesday in August and allows county clerks to open and begin counting ballot upon receipt.
House Bill 3291 aligns Oregon with 17 other states and the District of Columbia that allow ballots to be accepted if postmarked by election day. The bill removes confusion around ballot deadlines and ensures ballots with a postmark or postal indicator was placed on or before election day.
House Bill 3291 will improve voter participation and enhance democracy.
The bill passed on a vote of 16-13 and now goes to Gov. Brown’s desk for final approval.