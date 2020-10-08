Governor’s Wildfire Economic Recovery Council starts this week

MEDFORD, ORE. – Gov. Kate Brown’s Wildfire Economic Recovery Council held it’s the first meeting this week over Zoom.
The council is made up of elected officials, community leaders, and state agencies. They are planning to address the long term efforts and community needs following the fires that hit the state this past month.
Ashland State Rep. Pam Marsh is on the council. She says the meeting was an introduction to what the council wants to cover. However, she says she already has ideas on what she wants to address.
“We need to make sure the school district remains stable so that they can help families. And not have to start laying off teachers or doing any other draconian budget response efforts.”
The council meets on Mondays via Zoom they’ll convene to do so through the end of the year.
