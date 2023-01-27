GP Police Chief “disgusted” by domestic abuse case as hunt continues



GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Police Department said that they are following numerous leads to try and bring 36-year-old Wolf Creek man, Benjamin Obadiah Foster, to justice.

GPPD on Thursday released an updated photo of Foster, who is wanted on charges of kidnapping, assault, and attempted murder.

Police say Tuesday night, a woman was discovered bound and beaten at a residence in the 2100 block of Shane Way near Redwood Highway.

Authorities say Foster could be driving a dark blue 2008 Nissan Sentra four-door with Oregon license 407 EDX.

Police say Foster should be considered extremely dangerous and is believed to be carrying a handgun.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday.

According to police as of Thursday, she is stable but remains in critical condition.

A neighbor that knows the victim said that Foster and the victim were dating, and she works at a local bar.

The city’s police chief held a press conference Thursday to provide an update on the case:

“I’m disgusted by what I know happened. This was an evil act. We are working hand-in-hand with our District Attorney, and we will not rest until we capture this individual,” Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said.

This is not the first time Foster has been at the center of a case like this.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Foster was arrested back in 2019 for holding his then-girlfriend captive in Vegas for two weeks and beating her.

Hensman said that his team has already reached out to Las Vegas PD.

Hensman also spoke Thursday about the increase in domestic assault cases in Grants Pass, citing a 155% increase in just the past couple of years.

If you come into contact with Foster, police say to call 911 immediately and do not approach him, as he is considered extremely dangerous.