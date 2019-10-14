Home
Graffiti appears on Democratic building after death of activist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) – The scene where an Oregon political activist was killed is now covered in graffiti.

Police are calling the death of 23-year-old Sean Kealiher a homicide. They say he was somehow involved after an SUV crashed into Portland’s Democratic party offices on Saturday.

Friends took him to a nearby hospital where he later died from blunt force trauma.

It remains unclear what led up to his death.

Monday morning, people woke up to find the Democratic Party of Oregon’s building covered in graffiti.

Much of the spray-painting includes antifa signs.

Friends say Kealiher was a longtime activist and organizer within Portland’s anti-fascist community. They described him as kind and caring, also someone who was fighting for change.

Portland police are asking anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

