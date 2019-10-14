Double homicide under investigation in N. California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police are investigating after two women died in the Dorris area.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said early Monday, they responded to a possible robbery and shooting on Hilltop Road near the Oregon-California border.
At the scene, one woman was found dead inside a structure, police said. Another woman was found alive, but she later died from her injuries which were believed to be gunshot wounds.
No suspect has been identified.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “Since a firearm was used during what appears to be a deliberate and callous attack against those occupying the property, we are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900. There is a good chance someone heard something or saw something that could be useful to investigators working this case. On behalf of the SCSO and its members, our thoughts and prayers are extended to the victims, their family members, and friends. An autopsy will be conducted this week to help detectives confirm the causes and manners of death in this tragic case.”