WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Grange Co-op’s new White City location is officially open.

The business will be celebrating with a grand opening this weekend. It starts Friday and lasts through Sunday.

The Grange Co-op said during the grand opening, you can enter to win prizes, take pictures with Santa, and bring your kids to participate in an ornament craft project.

This is the eighth Grange Co-op location and the second largest. It’s located at 7700 Crater Lake Highway.

Some new features include a do-it-yourself dog washing station and an espresso bar.