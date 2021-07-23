Grants Pass arson suspect arrested

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested for allegedly starting a fire in Grants Pass.
Just before midnight on July 22, someone set fire to vegetation next to the Grants Pass Goodwill store on Beacon Drive.
By the time firefighters arrived, a large tree was fully engulfed in flames that reached 50 feet high.
After the fire was put out, investigators used surveillance video to lead them to a suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jeremy Allen Mellow. He was lodged in the Josephine County jail for one charge of second-degree arson.