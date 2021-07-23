Northwest drought worsens

(CNN) – Drought conditions in the West are getting worse.
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday, more than two-thirds of Western U.S. is dealing with extreme or exceptional drought. That’s the highest level in recorded history.
Experts say drought conditions are expanding significantly in the Pacific Northwest.
27% of Washington State is now seeing extreme conditions. Just last week, the state had no exceptional drought on record.
Oregon reports its affected areas have nearly quadrupled this month to 17%.
More than 95% of the Western U.S. is under some type of drought.
Summer monsoon rains are expected to offer some relief in Arizona, New Mexico and parts of Colorado.