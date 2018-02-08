Grants Pass attorney appointed to Josephine County Circuit Court

SALEM, Ore. – A Grants Pass attorney was appointed as a Josephine County Circuit Court judge.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the appointment of Robert S. Bain on February 8. It’s effective immediately. Bain will take the place of retired Judge Michael Newman.
“Robert Bain has devoted his life and legal career to bettering the lives of the people of his home county,” Governor Brown said. “His sharp legal mind, calm and thoughtful demeanor, and wide breadth of knowledge and experience will be tremendous assets as he assumes the bench in Josephine County.”
According to the governor’s office, Bain has a long history in the area. He graduated from Hidden Valley High School before earning his bachelor and law degrees from the University of Oregon.
Bain has practiced law in Josephine County for over 20 years, focusing primarily on juvenile and criminal cases.