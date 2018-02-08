Grants Pass parent calls police, reports possible school shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police responded to multiple schools in Grants Pass after a parent reported a possible school shooting.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 7:34 a.m. on February 8, a concerned parent called 911 to report their child–a Fruitdale Elementary School student–called and yelled, “Help me, Daddy!”
The parent also said children were screaming in the background during the call, which led to the belief there was a school shooting in progress.
Within two minutes of the phone call, officers arrived at the school. They determined there was no actual emergency.
As a precaution, police checked other schools in Grants Pass and contacted other schools in Josephine County. Still, no emergencies were found.
Police provided no further details about the incident. Anyone with further information is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.