Police: Medford power outage caused by drunk driver

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are providing more information about a crash that caused a power outage in Medford.
The Medford Police Department said a 24-year-old Ana Castorena was driving a 1997 Jaguar XJ6 southbound on Foothill Road in the early morning hours of February 8.
At about 3:21a.m.–while trying to negotiate curves just north of Lone Pine Road–Castorena lost control of the vehicle, sending it careening into a power pole. The Jaguar sheared off the pole, which came to rest on top of the car.
According to MPD, Castorena was found standing next to her vehicle, apparently uninjured.
Investigators determined Castorena was drunk at the time the accident happened. She was subsequently lodged in the Jackson County Jail, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and criminal mischief.
The crash caused a power outage in Medford that lasted about six hours.