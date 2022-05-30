Grants Pass bank robbery suspect arrested

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A bank robbery suspect is now behind bars in Josephine County.

The Grants Pass Police Department said just before 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 23, a man walked into the First Interstate Bank on Union Avenue in Grants Pass and demanded money. He then fled on foot and got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the nearby Walgreens parking lot. It drove away in an unknown direction.

Police said no weapons were displayed and nobody was injured during the robbery.

After the robbery, investigators received numerous tips and were eventually able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Donald Lawrence Denney.

Deputies in Jackson County were reportedly trying to track Denney down when he called police and surrendered.

On Saturday, May 28, Denney was arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for robbery and theft.