Oregon bill aimed at limiting walkouts could appear on November ballot

SALEM, Ore. – A proposed Oregon constitutional amendment that aims to hold legislators accountable for showing up to vote could be on the November ballot.

In 2019 and 2020, several Oregon legislators left the state in order to block climate change legislation. Now, a group of activists is one step closer to preventing that from happening.

Last Friday, “Hold Politicians Accountable” submitted more than the required number of signatures to allow “Initiative Petition 14” to go up for a vote. However, that’s not a sure thing, as the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office still needs to verify those signatures.

If passed, the legislation would ensure that a politician who has 10 or more unexcused absences from floor sessions during a single legislative session is ineligible to run for re-election the following term.

The speaker of the House and the Senate President would still be allowed, at their discretion, to grant excused absences that wouldn’t count against the proposed 10 absence threshold.

