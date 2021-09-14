Grants Pass carjacking suspect captured after crashing in Siskiyou County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass carjacking suspect was taken into custody after he crashed in Northern California.
Police said on Tuesday morning, a man pulled a driver and a passenger out of a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe in the north Grants Pass Safeway parking lot. The man then drove away.
A description of the stolen vehicle was quickly sent out to surrounding police agencies.
At 12:24 p.m., Grants Pass police were told California Highway Patrol officers were pursuing the Hyundai southbound on Interstate 5 in the Mt. Shasta area. Just a few minutes later, the vehicle crashed at a high rate of speed south of Dunsmuir.
The suspect was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Grants Pass police said the identity of the 33-year-old Hispanic man is being withheld at this time due to his current medical condition.
Once released from the hospital, he’ll be put behind bars for robbery, assault, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
“The Grants Pass Police Department would like to thank all who assisted with the investigation and apprehension,” officers said. “We especially want to thank our community partner Safeway and our professional partner the California Highway Patrol.”
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Grants Pass police non-emergency line at 541-450-6260 and reference case #21-39993.