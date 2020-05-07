Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce supporting local businesses that have re-opened

The Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce says these businesses are at the point where they would go under, unless they got back to business.
The chamber’s president and CEO says its working with the re-opened stores to make sure they’re operating safely.
“They’re sanitizing, they’re making sure to do the 6 foot distancing and following the guidelines the governor has given. I know she doesn’t have the finalized ones out yet, but they are following what they’ve received so far,” said CEO Josie Molloy.
Molloy says Josephine County is ready to open and waiting for the green light from the governor to start phase one.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.