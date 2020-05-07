Home
Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce supporting local businesses that have re-opened

Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce supporting local businesses that have re-opened

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — As we shared with you yesterday, some stores in Grants Pass have already re-opened their doors, despite the executive Stay at Home order.

The Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce says these businesses are at the point where they would go under, unless they got back to business.

The chamber’s president and CEO says its working with the re-opened stores to make sure they’re operating safely.

“They’re sanitizing, they’re making sure to do the 6 foot distancing and following the guidelines the governor has given. I know she doesn’t have the finalized ones out yet, but they are following what they’ve received so far,” said CEO Josie Molloy.

Molloy says Josephine County is ready to open and waiting for the green light from the governor to start phase one.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »