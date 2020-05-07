Staff member at nursing in home in Grants Pass was positive for coronavirus

We’re told the employee has since recovered and can return to work.
“When either a staff member or resident has a suspected or confirmed case of covid-19, the facility puts in place a number of infection control measures,” said Elisa Williams with the Department of Human Services.
She says the agency is working with Oregon nursing facilities to protect staff and residents from coronavirus.
“We’ve worked with them on what we call an executive order, and that order puts in place extra precautions at the facility to ensure that the virus is well-contained,” said Williams.
DHS says that includes signs at all entrances and exits, so everyone is aware of what’s happening.
The administrator at Laurel Hill, which specializes in both long and short term care, declined to do an on camera interview.
He tells NBC5 News the staff member is healthy now and coming back to work on Thursday.
They randomly tested many staff and residents and he says no more cases were found.
