GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Downs announced its race schedules for the 2024 Summer and Fall season, though it’ll be a little while before it’s warm enough to hit the track.

The summer racing season kicks off June 15, with races every Saturday and Sunday ending on the Fourth of July. The fall season kicks off September 8 with races every Saturday and Sunday.

The final race day will be October 14.

Here’s a link to their website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.