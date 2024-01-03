Mt. Ashland surpasses fundraising goal for new projects

MT. ASHLAND, Ore – Mt. Ashland Ski Area has surpassed its $40,000 fundraising goal, allowing them to now bring two projects to life.

At the end of every year, Mt. Ashland does a fundraising campaign for what they call the ‘Local Mountain Fund’ and that money always goes towards special projects.

Mt. Ashland General Manager, Andrew Gast, said they raised $42,995 for a grand total of almost $83,000 after the Board of Directors matched the original $40,000.

This year’s projects include a youth snow sports dome/yurt, as well as relocating the Poet Rope Tow to the Terrain Park.

“We’ve really put a bigger focus on our beginners, learners, and kids,” Gast said. “And we felt like those two projects specifically really targeted those groups.”

The next step is to get approval from the Forest Service and once that goes through, they will start those projects next summer. They’re expected to take about 10 days each to finish.

While we were interviewing Gast, we of course had to ask one obvious question: What is the outlook on the mountain’s opening date?

“We had crews out this morning, its actually the first time we’re forming snow right now,” Gast said. “So we are hoping to do a limited opening soon, but I don’t have a date yet.”

So all of our skiers and snowboarders out there will still have to wait a little bit longer to hit the slopes, but stick with NBC5 for updates on opening dates.

