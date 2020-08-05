Grants Pass firefighters help rescue hummingbird

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Firefighters are well-known for saving cats from trees but how about hummingbirds from the fire station?
In a video shared on Facebook, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety showed firefighters helping a hummingbird. The station said crews were opening the bay doors when they found the little guy unable to move.
Crews called Wildlife Images to see what to do and found out the hummingbird needed some rest and some much-needed sugar water.
“Seeing that the hummingbird was still breathing, probably just needed some sugar water and some rest,” said Battalion Chief Randy DeLonge. “You know to get some energy up, their wings are going so fast they do spend a lot of energy.”
The hummingbird later flew off after gathering its strength.
