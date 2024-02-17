Grants Pass & Josephine Co. Chamber of Commerce against food & beverage tax

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Grants Pass-Josephine County Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the food and beverage tax being proposed by Grants Pass City Council.

Even after passing a public safety levy last year, Grants Pass still needs over $3 million to keep police and fire fully staffed.

Now, the city council is looking to add a $9 utility fee each month, as well as a 3% food and beverage tax, without a public vote.

The president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce believes adding a food and beverage tax would drive business away from the county.

President and CEO Josie Molloy said, “especially after COVID, they’re dealing with rising food costs, inflation, lack of workforce and putting this extra tax on them is a huge burden, and it will have a negative impact.”

Molloy and the chamber of commerce are still in support of funding police and fire.

She said they would like to work with the city council to find a solution that won’t hurt businesses in the area.

The city council said it chose a food and beverage tax over a sales tax, because it wouldn’t impact as many businesses.

