National Parks Service plans to terminate contract at Crater Lake

CRATER LAKE, Ore.– The National Parks Service is planning to terminate its contract with ‘Crater Lake Hospitality’, which operates Crater Lake National Park.

The National Park Service’s Pacific West Regional Director said consistent failures to meet contract requirements led to the decision to terminate the contract with Aramark, which owns Crater Lake Hospitality.

NPS said it will work to transition to a short-term contract with another operator.

In a statement, Regional Director David Szymanski said:

The National Park Service (NPS) has provided notice to Crater Lake Hospitality, LLC, a subsidiary of Aramark, that NPS intends to terminate Crater Lake Hospitality’s contract to provide lodging, food and beverage service, retail, boat tours, and other visitor services at Crater Lake National Park and Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve unless Crater Lake Hospitality shows cause as to why NPS should not do so. Termination would be an extremely rare action, and one we don’t take lightly. But consistent failures to meet contract requirements led to our notice of intent to terminate this contract to protect visitors and park resources. If NPS terminates the contract, NPS would organize an orderly discontinuation of Crater Lake Hospitality’s operations at the park and work to transition to a short-term contract with another operator to minimize impacts to visitors.

