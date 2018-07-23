Grants Pass man dies in single vehicle crash

TILLER, Ore. – A Grants Pass man died in a Douglas County crash Sunday.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Cameron Scott Reese left his campsite near South Umpqua Falls around 9:00 a.m. on July 22. By 3:30 p.m., he was reported to the sheriff’s office as “overdue.”
Deputies said by 7:30 p.m., family members found Reese’s vehicle about 100 yards down an embankment near milepost 8 on South Umpqua Road in Tiller. Reese was inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DCSO released no further information about the incident.