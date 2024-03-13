Grants Pass Mayor plans to veto humanitarian services ordinance

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Grants Pass Mayor plans to veto an ordinance that would force anyone planning to give out food, clothing, or other services at public parks to register with the City of Grants Pass.

The registration process would also include a fee.

Mayor Sara Bristol said this ordinance would add unnecessary red tape and could open the door to a lawsuit against the city.

She said there are already laws in place that regulate special events on public property.

Last month, the Grants Pass City Council passed a humanitarian service ordinance that would apply to publicly owned property.

In that ordinance, any individual or organization that wants to distribute goods or services for charity, would have to pay a $25 fee to the city, as a registration fee.

Mayor Sara Bristol said in a statement quote:

“If this council is serious about reducing the homeless presence in our parks, I have a suggestion: Stop the tactics of criminalization and excessive regulation that only burden law enforcement and start to focus on actions that will provide shelter for unhoused people so we can reclaim our parks.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.