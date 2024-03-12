Oregon legislature awards $500K to SOHS for downtown Medford even center

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Historical Society is one step closer to opening a downtown event center thanks to new funding from the Oregon legislature.

During the 2024 legislative session, the legislature awarded a $500 thousand grant to SOHS to go toward development of a new event center.

The event center would be created in the old JCPenney building near the Craterian Theater.

SOHS executive director Ron Kramer says this is a large step toward reaching their funding goal for the space.

“The event center will hold I could say about 350 people,” Kramer said. “It’s a good sized assembly space for downtown Medford. Nothing else kind of like it and we’re excited.”

Kramer says with this funding, they are just a few hundred thousand dollars short of the nearly $1.2 million needed to create the center.

