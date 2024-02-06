Grants Pass murder suspect arrested after calling 911 on himself

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for second-degree murder after an early morning shooting in Grants Pass Tuesday.

According to police, calls came in just after 4 a.m. from the suspect, Kiernan Fucci, 25, who said he shot another man.

When police arrived at the apartment on SE Park Plaza, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say everyone else in the apartments were uninjured. The victim has been identified as 23 year old Jhonathan R. Davis Jr.

Fucci was booked into Josephine County Jail for second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

