Grants Pass murder suspect arrested after calling 911 on himself

Posted by Taylar Ansures February 6, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for second-degree murder after an early morning shooting in Grants Pass Tuesday.

According to police, calls came in just after 4 a.m. from the suspect, Kiernan Fucci, 25, who said he shot another man.

When police arrived at the apartment on SE Park Plaza, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say everyone else in the apartments were uninjured. The victim has been identified as 23 year old Jhonathan R. Davis Jr.

Fucci was booked into Josephine County Jail for second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Taylar Ansures
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
