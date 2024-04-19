Upper Table Rock to close for trail improvement work

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Upper Table Rock trailhead and trail will be closed from April 29 through May 2.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the closure is so that crews can work to improve the trail. They will be re-route sections near the summit and complete drainage work on we areas that developed over the winter. Those areas tend to become muddy, which allows visitors to create side trails to avoid the mud.

BLM says the new sections will reduce the slope and provide a safer route to the top of Upper Table Rock.

“We’ve heard overwhelmingly positive feedback on the re-routes at Upper Table Rocks. This effort continues that great work to create a safer, more durable trail,” said Jared Nichol, BLM Butte Falls Field Manager. “This closure is a great opportunity to explore some of the other incredible trails in the area.”

BLM says all areas and uses, including hiking and hunting, will be closed to the public until the trails officially reopen.

