Grants Pass police find vehicle associated with fatal hit-and-run

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police said they’ve found the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Grants Pass early Thursday morning.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Gabriella Licata had recently arrived in the area from Arizona.
On June 8 at around 12:42 a.m., Licata was hit by a vehicle on the Grants Pass Parkway near Rogue River Highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police they saw a light colored sedan leave the scene of the crash.
At around 8:00 a.m., a patrol officer found a vehicle matching the description of the one that struck Licata. It was determined the vehicle was the same one involved in the fatal crash.
The vehicle was seized and a man associated with the car is being questioned, with potential criminal charges to follow.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact detectives at 541-450-6260.