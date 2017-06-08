Home
Grants Pass police find vehicle associated with fatal hit-and-run

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police said they’ve found the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Grants Pass early Thursday morning.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Gabriella Licata had recently arrived in the area from Arizona.

On June 8 at around 12:42 a.m., Licata was hit by a vehicle on the Grants Pass Parkway near Rogue River Highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a light colored sedan leave the scene of the crash.

At around 8:00 a.m., a patrol officer found a vehicle matching the description of the one that struck Licata. It was determined the vehicle was the same one involved in the fatal crash.

The vehicle was seized and a man associated with the car is being questioned, with potential criminal charges to follow.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact detectives at 541-450-6260.

